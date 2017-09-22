Musicians join CSO/CCM Diversity Fellowship program

The University of Cincinnati College-Conservatory of Music and the Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra have selected four musicians for the next class of the CSO/CCM Diversity Fellowship.



They are Anita Graef, 22, cello; Ian Saunders, 30, double bass; Weiyi Shao, 24, violin; and Dan Wang, 31, viola.



The program is open to violin, viola, cello and double bass players from populations that are historically underrepresented in classical music. The program’s tagline – “Bravos Without Barriers” – gets to the heart of its mission: eliminating obstacles that can prevent extraordinary musicians from achieving their potential.

Each participant receives full-tuition scholarship support from CCM, in addition to a $10,000-per-year stipend and a one-time Graduate School Dean’s Excellence Award of $3,000. Each fellow also receives compensation of $8,000 per season while performing with the CSO.

The program launched in 2015 with a grant from the Andrew W. Mellon Foundation. The foundation also approved a renewal grant of $850,000, funding two additional classes of fellows through June 2021.