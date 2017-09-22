WVXU honored for excellence in journalism

WVXU Cincinnati has won 13 awards in statewide competition sponsored by the Society of Professional Journalists.

The awards are presented by the Cincinnati, Cleveland and Columbus Society of Professional Journalists as part of the Ohio’s Best Journalism Contest.

WVXU received first- and second-place awards in categories including Best Reporter (Tana Weingartner), Best Public Affairs Program (Cincinnati Edition) and Best Website (wvxu.org). Judging was conducted by the Long Island Press Club.

The statewide contest announced 315 awards out of 700 entries submitted in categories including large- and small-circulation print, radio, television, digital media, freelance and college. Recipients were honored at an Aug. 26 luncheon at the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio.