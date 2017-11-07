ArtWorks book celebrates a decade of murals

Friday, Nov. 17, 6:30 p.m., Rookwood Pottery Studio & Showroom, 1920 Race St., Over-the-Rhine

A book due out this fall, “Transforming Cincinnati,” shines a spotlight on 10 years of mural making by ArtWorks. The volume showcases the artists, apprentices and communities that made them possible. Tickets to the launch party celebrating the book’s release are $250 ($450 per couple), and this includes a first-edition hardback copy of the book, food inspired by the art, drinks from Watershed Distillery and wine curated by Kevin Hart of HART & CRU, as well as valet parking.

Books sold separately will be priced at $49.99.

Book orders: 513-333-0388

Launch party: David Ziegler, dziegler@artworkscincinnati.org or 513-333-0388