People’s Liberty kicks off PL20

Friday, Nov. 17-Thursday, Dec. 14

Kickoff: Thursday, Nov. 16, 5:30-7:30 p.m., 1805 Elm St.

People’s Liberty will host a multi-week series of events open to the public. Called Intermission, the events will celebrate the halfway point of the 5-year philanthropic experiment headquartered in the Globe Building at Findlay.

A kickoff event will allow the public to learn more about the 55 grantees and 25 residents who have been supported to date. Following opening night, a series called PL20 will feature one-day projects or installations hosted by a People’s Liberty grantee or resident. Individual projects range from installations like Amy Scarpello’s “PLOP! Exploded!” to an “immersive soft sculpture playground” to Josiah Wolf’s “Orbital Resonance,” a 360-degree audio-visual exhibit exploring the links between music and rhythm and the cyclical patterns of our solar system.

People’s Liberty brings together civic­-minded talent to address challenges and uncover opportunities to accelerate positive transformation in Greater Cincinnati.

peoplesliberty.org