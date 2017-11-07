PWC Prepare Affair is Nov. 11

Saturday, Nov. 11, multiple sites

During People Working Cooperatively’s 31st annual Prepare Affair event, volunteers will rake leaves, clean gutters and otherwise perform tasks to help low-income seniors and homeowners with disabilities prepare their homes for winter.

That same Saturday, which is Veterans Day, PWC will kick off its annual Ramp It Up for Veterans campaign. The goal is to serve over 250 veteran homeowners and spouses of veterans. PWC staff and volunteers will work side-by-side with veterans groups to assist those in the Tri-State most in need of PWC’s services.

Registration is open.

pwchomerepairs.org/ohio.aspx