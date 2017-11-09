Cool grooves will be coming from MRC’s Venue

Wednesday, Nov. 15, 6 p.m., Music Resource Center’s Venue

The Music Resource Center-Cincinnati will host its quarterly live music series, The Sampler, featuring performances by MRC’s aspiring recording artists, vocalists and musicians.

The free event features the latest music from the center’s diverse community of teens.

“Music Resource Center’s youth take great care in developing their songs and learning about music,” said MRC program manager Nick Rose. “It’s amazing to see them bounce their creative lyrics and beats amongst our teaching staff.”

A casual dinner provided by Snack in a Sak will be served in The Venue from 5:30 to 6 p.m. At this pre-show event, guests can mingle, meet MRC’s staff and volunteers, and learn how MRC’s programs empower the musical ambitions in area teens.

MRC’s mission is to use recording and performing arts, as well as life skills and mentoring, to create a sense of empowerment and accomplishment. For a membership fee of $24 per year, teens in grades 7-­12 can attend MRC and take music lessons (guitar, drums, piano, voice), learn basic production techniques, record their bands’ songs in the professional, multi-­track recording studio, hold band practice, have an after-­school snack and hot dinner, get help with homework or perform in the live venue space.

The nonprofit is funded by private donations, foundations and corporate support.

Sarah Strickland at 513-834-8304 or sarah@mrccinci.org