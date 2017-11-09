Help build 120 kitchen tables for those in need this holiday

Imagine the holidays without a kitchen table to gather around.

Many families living in extreme poverty or overcoming homelessness or other devastating circumstances face that possibility.

Volunteers can help New Life Furniture Bank provide kitchen tables for families in need this season by signing up for one of the table build dates. Volunteers will gather at the Community Engagement Center in Blue Ash to build/assemble the tables. No special skills are needed. Build dates are Nov. 10, Nov. 29 and Dec. 20. The agency’s goal is to build 120 tables.

If you can’t join in the build, consider donating new or gently used place settings to be used on the tables being built. New Life Furniture Bank is at 11431 Williamson Road.

nlfurniture.org