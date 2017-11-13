Women of Cincy, People’s Liberty to co-host Stories + Fun

Friday, Nov. 17, 4-8 p.m., People’s Liberty, 1805 Elm St.

Women of Cincy will host Stories + Fun, a celebration of women in the community, as part of People’s Liberty’s multi-week Intermission series.

Guests are invited to dedicate two minutes to honoring an influential woman in their lives on video; take part in an interactive art installation by finishing the sentence “A woman is…”; or share a drink with a friend.

This free event is open to the public.

Beer and wine will be provided, as well as light snacks provided by The Welcome Project. Donations will benefit The Welcome Project, a Camp Washington social enterprise that supports local immigrants and refugees.

plintermission.com