St. Vincent de Paul drive aims to provide 3,000 coats

The Society of St. Vincent de Paul is hoping to collect 3,000 coats during its annual drive. New and gently used winter coats can be dropped off at locations across the Tri-State through Jan. 10, 2018.

Particularly needed are children’s coats, as well as adult coats sizes XL and larger.

Coats will be collected at over 100 locations including:

All local Gold Star Chili restaurants

All Kemba Credit Union branches

All Your Cleaners and Valetone Cleaners locations

All seven St. Vincent de Paul Cincinnati thrift stores

Fire departments in Blue Ash, Harrison, Indian Hill, Little Miami, Madeira, Mariemont, Milford, Montgomery, Mt. Healthy, Sharonville and Springdale

St. Vincent de Paul Cincinnati and St. Vincent de Paul Northern Kentucky will hold distributions on Saturday, Dec. 2, and Saturday, Jan. 6.

“No parent wants to face the day they cannot keep their growing children warm, but that is a reality for many families every winter,” said Mike Dunn, executive director of St. Vincent de Paul Cincinnati. “We are grateful to our partners and the many local businesses that are collecting winter coats to help us meet this critical need.”

Coat drive partners include Gold Star Chili, Kemba Credit Union, participating fire stations, Lemasters Consulting, Your Cleaners, Valetone Cleaners, City Dash, Starr Printing and 1st Call Disaster Services.

Along with donating coats or making a financial contribution, volunteers are needed to help sort, hang or distribute coats.

Drop-off locations: SVDPcincinnati.org, WLWT.com or Warm98.com

Donating and distributing: 513-421-HOPE or SVDPcincinnati.org

Receiving coats: 513-421-0602 or 859-341-3219