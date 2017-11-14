Give Black Friday the boot, join in Plaid Friday Urban Hike

Friday, Nov. 24, 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Clifton

Walk off that Thanksgiving Day feast and explore some news surrounding at the third annual Plaid Friday Urban Hike.

This event, planned by Imago, aims to provide an alternative to Black Friday holiday shopping. Organizers say it provides families with a less hectic and more enriching experience to start the holiday season.

“This has been a very popular event,” said Chris Clements, executive director of Imago. “It is a fun community of people choosing to go outdoors rather than go holiday shopping.”

The 5-mile hike will take off from Lydia’s on Ludlow and weave through Clifton on its way to Burnet Woods and Mount Storm. Also included is the rare experience of hiking through Rawson Woods, which is usually closed to the public. Imago has received permission to hike there for this event.

Participants are asked to dress in whatever plaid they can find. Kids and dogs on leashes are welcome.

The cost is $5, with no charge for children 12 and under.

Information: http://imagoearth.org/events/