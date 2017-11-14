Pones tells stories of immigrants through pottery

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Friday, Nov. 17, 5-8 p.m., Dick Waller’s Art Place, 130 W. Court St., downtown

The public is getting a chance to purchase the original, community-created ceramic place settings used during the Fringe Festival debut of “Place/Setting,” a performance and dinner.

The event was created by Pones Inc., visual artist Pam Kravetz and documentarian Ian Forsgren with the intention of diffusing stereotypes and cultivating empathy by challenging guests to share a meal and discover stories of local immigrants. The fast-paced piece changed from family dinner to art gallery, cooking show to dance performance.

The original place settings that accompanied the performance were inspired by immigrants who live in Cincinnati, each of whom influenced a local artist to create a handmade piece. The designs of each setting’s plates, cups and utensils reflect the emotions and cultural influences of each individual.

The place settings will be on view and for sale ($125 each) at a special event, where guests will be treated to a welcoming reception and a small performance from the original show.

Pones provides artistic opportunities for community growth by creating engaging new ways for audiences to experience dance.

ponesinc.com