Companions on a Journey gala will benefit child grief support center

Friday, Nov. 17, 6 p.m., Savannah Center, West Chester

Friends and supporters of Companions on a Journey will gather at the All Star Gala/Child Grief Awareness Gala.

The evening will include cocktails, a program, dinner, dancing, live and silent auctions, games and raffles.

The black-tie-optional event supports the mission of Companions on a Journey, a grief support center in West Chester. Funds raised will allow the center to continue and expand services to grieving children, teens and their families. Thus far in 2017 the center has assisted 650 students each month in 35 schools. The center also offers adult grief support groups.

Tickets: $125.

companionsonajourney.org