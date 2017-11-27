ToolBank lifts a toast at Hammers & Ales event

Listermann Brewing was honored with the Brewers Philanthropy Award at this year’s Hammers & Ales event, held to benefit Cincinnati Community ToolBank.

Owner Dan Listermann and marketing manager Kristen Ballinger accepted the award before a crowd of 300. Listermann saluted Jason Brewer, general manager and head of the party planning committee, for his work bringing community together.

“We believe that without our community we wouldn’t exist,” Brewer said. “We’d like to extend a special thank you to our community partners, including the Cincinnati Zoo, Elementz and the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation.”

Listermann partnered with the zoo to launch Team Fiona, a special beer release that would give 25 percent of sales to saving the life of baby hippo Fiona. Purchases from the Team Fiona brew generated $25,000 towards the care of Fiona, who is now thriving.

The Brewers Philanthropy Award, which weighs a hefty 75 pounds, was donated and hand-crafted by Chris Daniel of Blue Hell Studios. It honors a positive community impact, and the winner is selected via online voting.

Finalists – 50 West, Urban Artifact and Rhinegeist – were honored with handcrafted awards made and donated by Nicolas Yust Fine Metal Art.

The Cincinnati Community ToolBank is a nonprofit tool lending program that serves charitable organizations.