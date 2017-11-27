CYC Dream Makers Celebration raises $175K for kids

Cincinnati Youth Collaborative raised a record $175,000 during its Dream Makers Celebration at the newly renovated Music Hall Ballroom. With 400-plus guests in attendance, the evening was highlighted by keynote speaker James Redford, who spoke on adverse childhood experiences and toxic stress affecting youth. CYC’s mission is to ensure that Cincinnati students overcome obstacles and succeed in education, career and life. It serves nearly 5,000 students annually.

Click on a thumbnail below to view photo gallery from the event.