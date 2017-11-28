United Way’s major donors welcome Meg Whitman

More than 50 members of United Way of Greater Cincinnati’s Million Dollar Roundtable and Centennial Society attended an annual dinner hosted in appreciation of their generosity.

The guests heard from speaker Meg Whitman, CEO of Hewlett Packard Enterprise, as she reflected on “Philanthropy, Community and a Personal Journey to Success.”

Deanna and Chris Froman and Steve and Julie Shifman chaired the event, which was hosted by Bill and Sue Butler, Vickie and Jack Gluckman, Trey and Chris Heekin, David and Pam Joyce, John and Francie Pepper, Kitty and Dick Rosenthal, Rosemary and Mark Schlachter, and Jim and Alison Zimmerman.

United Way’s Centennial Society donors commit to an annual gift of $25,000 or more.Million Dollar Roundtable donors have committed $1million or more over a four-year period.

