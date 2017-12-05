With Six Words, help CancerFree Kids

Monday, Dec. 11, 6-8 p.m. Rhinegeist Brewery, 1910 Elm St.

Could you tell your own story in just six words?

What if you had some help from Larry Smith, creator of the Six Words Memoirs project?

Smith will play host, along with Donatos Pizza, for Six Words: Cincinnati. He will walk attendees through how to identify and create their own six-word stories.

Local storytellers taking part will include photographer Louis Rideout, who is behind the popular Cincishooters Instagram account; Ellen Flannery, founder of CancerFree Kids; UC student Kelly Higgins, who as a patient benefitted from CancerFree Kids; and Tom Santor, a vice president at Donatos Pizza.

Smith, who now lives in Columbus, Ohio, was a longtime writer and editor at publications nationwide before launching the Six Word Memoirs project in 2006 by issuing a challenge: “Can you tell your life story in six words?” Since then more than a million Six Word Memoirs have been shared on social media and on SixWordMemoirs.com.

The Six Words phenomenon has grown to include a book series, live events, board game and is used to spark self-expression in board rooms, classrooms and at gatherings around the country.

Tickets to Six Words: Cincinnati are $15 and include free pizza from Donatos and a free drink token from Rhinegeist, with all proceeds directly benefitting CancerFree Kids’ mission to eradicate pediatric cancer.

Tickets are available on eventbrite.com