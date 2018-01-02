Good Samaritan gala: It’s all ‘Illusions’

Saturday, Feb.10, Hyatt Regency, downtown

“Illusions: Expect the Unexpected” is the theme for Good Samaritan’s 34th annual gala Feb. 10.

The evening will include cocktails, dinner, and dancing, with musical entertainment provided by Endless Summer Band from Indianapolis. In addition, activities will include a Red and White Wine Bottle Ring Toss, craft beer tasting, green screen photography, tater tot bar and waffle bar.

The gala chair is Holly Mouch, and co-chairs are Felicia Burger and Mary Beth Schmidt. The Physician Champion is Dr. Dallas Auvil.

Proceeds benefit Good Samaritan Hospital’s Drug and Alcohol Treatment Program, as well as the Good Samaritan Free Health Center and Medical Education Research Fund.

Invitations will be mailed the last week of December. To be included, go to the website Dec. 26 or after.

gshfoundation.com