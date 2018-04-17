Sporting Clays Tournament will benefit Stepping Stones

Friday, May 11, 11 a.m., Sycamore Pheasant Club, 6254 Lower Lewis Road, Loveland

New and experienced shooters are invited to Sycamore Pheasant Club for Stepping Stones’ second Sporting Clays Tournament to support children and adults with disabilities.

The event, held on a 25-station course, will include lunch, training and a post-event reception. The targets used in sporting clays are the same as those used in skeet and trap shooting. However, the clays may vary in size and are thrown from different angles and distances to simulate pheasant or duck hunting.

“Through this event, we’re trying to do a small part to provide much-needed respite from the demands of caregiving for families,” said Brian Folke, event co-chair and a member of Stepping Stones’ board.

Also on the planning committee are co-chair Peter Borchers, Kevin Frazier, Mark Hill, Eppa Rixey and Roger Winters.

Sponsors include the Austin E. Knowlton Foundation; SugarCreek/Julie and John Richardson; the Wyler Family Foundation; PNC Bank; Brock & Scott; and Beacon Orthopaedics/Dr. John Bartsch. Food will be provided by Flipdaddy’s and Jersey Mike’s.

Tickets are $250 for a single shooter or $1,000 for a foursome.

www.CincySportingClays.org