TEDxCincinnati returning with ‘Reinvent’

Saturday, May 12, 4 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., Memorial Hall

TEDxCincinnati will mark its eighth year with the theme “Reinvent.”

The program will feature local and national speakers and performances. Topics vary year to year but usually include wellness, entertainment, technology, health, learning and more.

To accommodate a larger audience this year, two Main Stage events will take place – the first from 4 to 6 p.m. and the second from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. Both will feature the same speakers and performers. In between, attendees will have the chance to network, as well as meet the speakers.

“TEDxCincinnati draws a diverse crowd of individuals ready to connect and learn,” said director Jami Edelheit. “Think of TEDxCincinnati as a trip to the brain spa, one in which you leave ready to talk and explore new ideas with those around you. This is all about telling stories, getting a new perspective on life, sharing ideas and opening your mind. People don’t come to the Main Stage event specifically for the speakers that are chosen, but rather for the experience that they are sure to have.”

The TEDxCincinnati mission is to “Live consciously. Be authentic. Empower others.” This year’s theme is designed to match this mission by providing the audience with new ways of thinking and living.