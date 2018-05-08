Spring house tour celebrates historic Westwood’s 150th anniversary

Saturday, May 12, 1-5 p.m., Westwood

Cincinnati Preservation Association and the Westwood Historical Society invite the public to join in celebrating the 150th anniversary of the incorporation of the Village of Westwood.

Cincinnati Historic Homes Powered by the Sanregret Team is sponsoring the CPA Spring House Tour, which will feature seven homes and a church.

The homes include a 1940s Cape Cod, a late 19th century Victorian frame-and-shingle residence once owned by the LaRosa family, a Tudor Revival with an asymmetrical facade and an American Foursquare.

Westwood United Methodist Church was designed by Samuel Hannaford, who grew up in what is now Westwood. The church is on the National Register of Historic Places.

Westwood is Cincinnati’s largest neighborhood, encompassing over 5.7 square miles and including a population of nearly 30,000. Historical character resonates from its earliest residential structures to its historic business district. The town center along Harrison Avenue is recognized by the National Register of Historic Places as the Westwood Town Center Historic District.

Tickets are $20 in advance and $25 the day of the tour. Will-call and day-of-tour tickets will be available at Westwood United Methodist Church, 3460 Epworth Ave. Parking will be available throughout the tour area.