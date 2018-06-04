Hall of Fame Dinner will support Muñoz Foundation

Sunday, June 10, Manor House, Mason

Anthony Muñoz Foundation’s Hall of Fame Dinner, presented by Furniture Fair, is a highlight of the Hall of Fame Experience weekend.

More than 400 partners, donors and community members will join for silent and live auctions, scholarship presentations and the Jim Semon Award.

The foundation’s scholarship fund awards $20,000 to multiple students for their academic excellence, ability to overcome adversity and ambition to succeed.

The Jim Semon Award was created in honor of Muñoz’s childhood baseball coach, a solid male role model in his life. The winner of this award is a member of the community who is dedicated to making a difference in the lives of youth.

The dinner is part of the foundation’s annual Hall of Fame Experience, which includes the Hall of Fame Golf Classic and Football Academy. In 2017, the Hall of Fame Experience raised more than $300,000 to support the foundation’s mission.