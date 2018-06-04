Mayfield Foundation combines art and science for success

Donors, patients, physicians and community leaders attended Art and Science of Healing at The Transept. The event netted more than $60,000 for the Mayfield Education and Research Foundation.

Guests enjoyed dinner by-the-bite and musical performances while learning about advances in neurosurgical research and technology. Artists Gail Morrison and Richard Luschek II painted live throughout the evening and auctioned their work.

The Mayfield Foundation, affiliated with one of the nation’s largest neurosurgical practices, Mayfield Brain and Spine, has awarded $900,000 in research grants in the last five years.

