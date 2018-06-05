ETC takes a walk on wild side with ‘Hedwig’

Through July 1, Ensemble Theatre Cincinnati

Heads up for Hedheads. It’s back. Ensemble Theatre Cincinnati again is staging the American rock musical “Hedwig and the Angry Inch.” The show was a major hit for ETC in 2001 and 2003. University of Cincinnati College-Conservatory of Music grad Todd Almond will reprise his role as the title character.

The landmark genre-bending show – from the book by John Cameron Mitchell with music and lyrics by Stephen Trask – tells the story of one of the most unique characters to hit the stage, transgender East German singer Hedwig Robinson. The audience watches Hedwig’s musical act and hears her story as she follows rock star Tommy Gnosis’ much more successful tour around the country.

The production opened Off-Broadway in 1998 and won numerous awards. In 2014, the show saw its first Broadway appearance. It won four 2014 Tony Awards, including Best Musical Revival.

Ensemble Theatre cautions patrons that “Hedwig and the Angry Inch” contains strong language and adult themes and is recommended for mature audiences.