Stepping up, stepping out, at Choreographers Festival

Friday-Saturday, June 8-9, Jarson-Kaplan Theater, Aronoff Center, downtown

The Area Choreographers Festival, presented by Contemporary Dance Theater, will include guest artist performances and a master class taught by choreographer Theresa Bautista.

The festival celebrates choreographers and dancers with ties to the Cincinnati region and is the only performance in its Guest Artist Series that is commissioned and produced by Contemporary Dance Theater.

This year’s featured artists are Theresa Bautista, Leslie Dworkin, Jeri Deckard Gatch, Ashley Goos, Jon Lawson and Hannah Williamson.

The choreographers will present a variety of topics, including relativity, human trafficking, change and how we deal with it, and nature and environment.