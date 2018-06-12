ArtWorks and Tether Cincinnati trolling for talent

ArtWorks and Tether Cincinnati are extending their application deadlines for two different programs that will help nonprofits and entrepreneurs.

ArtWorks’ Big Pitch, presented by U.S. Bank, is a mentorship program and pitch competition for established creative businesses. Past winners include Ohio Valley Beard Supply, OCD Cakes, and Brush Factory. Eight finalists will be selected through a competitive application process to participate in the program, and they will be paired with a business mentor and U.S. Bank Small Business Banking Specialist.

Over the course of the program, each finalist will receive mentorship and coaching as well as pitch help and business planning assistance. The program will culminate in a public pitch event September 25 at Memorial Hall, where finalists will compete for a business grant and an Audience Choice grant.

The application deadline has been extended to June 24. Apply here.

The #TetherCincy community is hosting #TetherStudioDay, a one-day project that will provide free studio photography services for up to five local nonprofits and underfunded entrepreneurs. Tether’s creative community will help with headshots, product photos, lifestyle images or group portraits to help tell your story. Those selected will receive a one-hour studio portrait or product photography session. Sessions will take place at People’s Liberty on June 25. Organizers say the goal is to create imagery that will help nonprofits and entrepreneurs promote what they do, so they can continue to give back. They also want to forge connections between creatives and local organizations that lead to mutually rewarding partnerships.

Complete this form by Monday, June 18.

https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSd8bQjinShx5hkI9n7CPX6CBn-QF_TgV408zywDEui02v-gMw/viewform