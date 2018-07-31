Friday, Aug. 3, 6-9 p.m., The Barn/The Woman’s Art Club Cultural Center, Mariemont

“Her Vision Her Voice” will celebrate diversity with quilting, contemporary and fiber art among a talented group of local artists.

The gallery will display recent work from eight local African-American and Indian artists, as well as the late Sandra German, a nationally known quilt artist. German was the founder of the Grailville Quilters Show. During her years at Grailville, Sandra met Carole Gary Staples. Their art and their enthusiasm for fiber art, quilting, doll-making and teaching encouraged many other artists, including exhibitors Jereena Ameen, Billie Cunningham, Angela Franklin, Jennifer and Vanessa German, Judy Harris Middleton and Rosalind Thomas.

The exhibit will run through Aug. 14. Admission is free.