Sorority to focus on local service projects

More than 2,200 members of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority will convene in Cincinnati this month. Local chapters will host the organization’s 48th Midwest Regional Conference, August 16-19. The theme for the event is “Joy in Our Sisterhood, Power in Our Voice and Service in Our Heart.” Over the last two years, Midwest Regional Conference co-coordinators, H. Michelle Toney and Chandra Mathews-Smith, have worked to pull the conference together.

Business meetings, luncheons and workshops are scheduled, but attendees also will use the conference as a launch pad for a variety of service projects. These include:

Partnering with Cincinnati Union Bethel. Sorority members are committed to donating over 10,000 items during the conference – such as cleaning supplies, kitchen items, gift cards – to benefit two of the agency’s programs: Off the Streets, which provides services for women victims of human trafficking and sexual exploitation; and the Anna Louise Inn, which provides safe and affordable housing for women.

Providing support for the Midwest Regional Black Family Reunion.

Contributing proceeds from the group’s ecumenical service on August 19 to the Community Action Agency, a nonprofit organization that offers various services to low-income individuals and families to help lift them out of poverty.

Founded in 1913, Delta Sigma Theta Sorority is the largest African-American women’s organization in the country and is dedicated to public service. The sorority has over 250,000 members and more than 900 chapters.