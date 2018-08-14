Michael Johnson and team are ready to serve up conversation, connection and change

United Way of Greater Cincinnati’s new president and CEO, Michael Johnson, is stepping out into the community to launch United Way’s annual fall campaign with a 10-stop Community United Tour aimed at raising the awareness of poverty’s impact on our region.

Johnson and his staff have scheduled pop-up style community conversations Aug. 16-25 – one in each of the 10 counties the United Way serves. The tour will replace the traditional one-day kickoff event.

“At United Way, we unite communities by using our lives to change the lives of others,” Johnson said. “I’m excited to take part in these events and live that idea, not just in the impact we make but also through the people we meet, the conversations we have, and the places where we spend our time.”

Johnson said he’ll show up in places such as recreation centers, barbershops, places of worship and more to talk about United Way’s work.

Leading this year’s community campaign are volunteer co-chairs Gary Heiman, president and CEO of Standard Textile Co., and his wife, Kim Morris Heiman, managing director of Standard Textile Co.

Regional campaign co-chairs representing United Way’s area centers include Northern Kentucky area co-chairs Jim Uebel and Brett Blackwell, Central Bank of Northern Kentucky; Middletown area group chair Denise Quinn, MillerCoors; Eastern area co-chairs Greg Sojka, University of Cincinnati Clermont College, and Cyndy Wright, Park National Bank.

At the close of United Way’s annual campaign, the community will be invited to the Community United Celebration, 5:30-7:30 p.m. on Nov. 7 at Memorial Hall, downtown.

United Way Tour

United Way’s 10-stop Community United Tour dates include:

HAMILTON COUNTY

Thursday, Aug. 16, 7:30-9 a.m., Roh’s Street Café, 245 W. McMillan St., Cincinnati, OH 45219

CAMPBELL COUNTY

Friday, Aug. 17, 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Fort Thomas Coffee, 118 N. Fort Thomas Ave., Fort Thomas, KY 41075

BOONE COUNTY

Saturday, Aug. 18, 1-3 p.m., Velocity Bike and Bean, 7560 Burlington Pike, Florence, KY 41042

KENTON COUNTY

Sunday, Aug. 19, 12:30-2 p.m., Braxton Brewery, 27 W. 7th St., Covington, KY 41011

MIDDLETOWN

Monday, Aug. 20, 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Triple Moon, 1100 Central Ave., Middletown, OH 45044

BROWN COUNTY

Tuesday, Aug. 21, 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Country Inn Restaurant, 290 Brooks-Malott Road, Mount Orab, OH 45154

DEARBORN COUNTY

Wednesday, Aug. 22, 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Levee Bar & Grill, 51 Walnut St., Lawrenceburg, IN 47025

CLERMONT COUNTY

Thursday, Aug. 23, 5-6:30 p.m., Little Miami Brewing, 208 Mill St., Milford, OH 45150

OHIO COUNTY

Friday, Aug. 24, 4-5:30 p.m., Main Street Diner, 228 Main St., Rising Sun, IN 47040

GRANT COUNTY

Saturday, Aug. 25, 10-11:30 a.m., Beans Cafe and Bakery, 21 Taft Highway, Dry Ridge, KY 41035