Cincinnati Reds Hall of Famer Tom Browning was roasted at a summer fundraiser to benefit Hyde Park Center for Older Adults. The evening of good-natured jabs celebrated Browning’s baseball career and his commitment to the community.

Celebrity roasters included former WCPO sports anchor Dennis Janson; former Reds greats Ron Oester and Dave Parker; and comics Josh Sneed, Steve Caminiti and Donny Baker. Betsy Ross of Game Day Communications was emcee.

