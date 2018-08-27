Saturday, Sept. 8, Sawyer Point

The Down Syndrome Association of Greater Cincinnati is at work on its Annual Buddy Walk. The largest such event in the country, it is expected to attract more than 11,000 participants.

Following the one-mile walk, participants will enjoy an after-party with free food, drinks and family activities.

The Buddy Walk promotes awareness and acceptance for individuals with Down syndrome. It is the organization’s largest fundraising event, with more than $500,000 donated annually by sponsors and walk teams. Funding supports programming, outreach and support for area families.