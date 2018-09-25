During Labor Day weekend, Rockin’ at Riverfest offered a big way to celebrate at Anderson Pavilion in Smale Park. The location served as a prime viewing spot for the Western & Southern/WEBN fireworks. Dr. Elizabeth Cottingham, Eddie and Libby Tyner, and Greg and Christina Vollmer served as co-chairs for the event, which raised nearly $500,000 for The Children’s Home. The carousel deck party – co-hosted by Tanya O’Rourke and Steve Raleigh from WCPO – included a cocktail reception, food, and silent and live auctions.

