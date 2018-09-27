CAC gala honors Alice Weston

The Contemporary Art Center’s 2018 Gala featured an art auction and dinner honoring Alice Weston for her contributions and support for the CAC and the arts in Cincinnati.

Chaired by Kate and Bill Baumann and titled Art Off the Walls, the event brought the artistic experience to life, from live sketches by Jarno Kettunen to mesmerizing creations by costume and wig designer Stacey Vest. The evening included performances by Forealism-Tribe and Judith Iscariot.

Photos courtesy CAC © Hailey Bollinger