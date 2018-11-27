Founder of Sire Records spins latest hit at the library

Saturday, Dec. 1, 3 p.m., Main Library

The Public Library of Cincinnati & Hamilton County will present Seymour Stein for a discussion of his latest book, “Siren Song.” The memoir includes anecdotes about Stein’s many adventures in the music business. Stein is considered by many as a legend in the music industry – a business he initially learned as an intern under the guidance of Syd Nathan at King Records in the Queen City.

Later, as founder of Sire Records, Stein discovered and signed such artists as The Ramones, Talking Heads, The Dead Boys, Richard Hell, Madonna, Depeche Mode, The Smiths, The Cure, Ice-T and Seal. He continues to travel the globe in search of talent.

Stein will be signing copies of “Siren Song” at the presentation. The program is co-sponsored by Shake It Records and the Friends of the Public Library. Darren Blasé, co-owner of Shake It Records and a King Records historian, will host the book talk.