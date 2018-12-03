First Fridays is where leaders learn, grow

Friday, Dec. 7, 8-9 a.m., Education Center, Indiana Wesleyan University, Cincinnati campus

Dynamic thought leaders present their perspectives on leadership, personal development, personal branding and a host of other leadership topics during First Fridays at Indiana Wesleyan University in Cincinnati.

December’s speaker is Michael House, senior financial auditor at Fifth Third Bank.

House built his career in finance and audit, working with Walmart, Macy’s and General Electric. He focuses on personal development.

The series is open to leaders from any organization, as well as emerging leaders, students and entrepreneurs.

The series encourages leaders to grow by sharing what leadership looks like in area organizations, offering networking opportunities, presenting a variety of topics and highlighting the dynamic growth possibilities in Greater Cincinnati.

Kenneth Webb, vice president of Republic Bank, will speak Jan. 4.