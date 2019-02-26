Writer Delia Ephron to appear at Town Hall Lecture Series

Delia Ephron, Town Hall speaker

Wednesday, March 13, 8 p.m., Sycamore Junior High School

Thursday, March 14, 11 a.m., Montgomery Assembly of God



Writer Delia Ephron will be the next lecturer in the Montgomery Woman’s Club Town Hall Lecture Series.

Ephron, a best-selling novelist, collaborated with her sister, Nora, on the hit movies “Sleepless in Seattle” and “You’ve Got Mail.” She wrote the scripts for “Sleepless in Seattle” and “The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants.”

Her essays on life in the 21st century have appeared in the Wall Street Journal, the New York Times, Vogue and O, the Oprah magazine.

A book sale and signing will follow each lecture.

513-684-1632 or montgomerywomansclub.org