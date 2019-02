More than 220 guests showed their support for Stepping Stones at the agency’s annual Open Your Heart dinner at Eddie Merlot’s restaurant. The event raised $90,000 to support programs for local children and adults with disabilities.

The Valentine’s Day-themed fundraiser, in its 11th year, was chaired by Stepping Stones board member Patti Zesch. Committee members were Debbie Alf, Gigi Heidt, Terri Hogan, Mary McGraw and Jen Parry.



Matt Eltringham; Gigi Heidt, planning committee member; and David Eltringham, board member

Phil Taylor shows off ceramic travel mugs available for purchase at Open Your Heart. Taylor, an art coordinator at Stepping Stones, worked with adults with disabilities to create the mugs.

Stepping Stones board members Jeremy Vaughn and Leo DalleMolle

Jenni and Nick Godby

Chair Patti Zesch and Scott Rising

Monica Riney, Rhys Hilton, Megan Joy, Julie Beck and planning committee member Debbie Alf

Judy Kincaid and Karen Cooper

Emily McCluskey and her mom, Kim McCluskey

Elizabeth and Thom Mariner, Movers & Makers Magazine

Board member Ali Hussain with Donna Carr, Chelsea Zesch and David Britton