Behringer-Crawford Museum gala to present Two-Headed Calf Awards

Dennis R. Williams

Jon Draud

Judi Gering

Victor J. Canfield

Thursday, March 21, 6 p.m., Votruba Student Union Ballroom, Northern Kentucky University



Behringer-Crawford Museum will honor four Northern Kentuckians at the ninth annual Two-Headed Calf Awards.

The awards are named for the museum’s most notorious and fun exhibit: a preserved two-headed calf. The calf, which is 103 years old, symbolizes that often excellence rests with those who demonstrate achievement beyond a single contribution. Just as two heads are better than one, so, too, is the community service of the people these awards honor.

The awards dinner and gala will include dinner, cocktails, live music, a silent auction, raffles, free valet service and parking, and the awards celebration.

The honorees are Dennis R. Williams, attorney with Adams, Stepner, Woltermann & Dusing;

Judi Gerding, president of The Point/Arc of Northern Kentucky; Victor J. Canfield, historic preservationist; and Jon Draud, educator and Kenton County commissioner.

Tickets are $100.

lrisch@bcmuseum.org or bcmuseum.org