What to Do/Hear/See | March 6-12

By Thomas Consolo

It’s a week for smiles, because this weekend includes my favorite day of the year – the return of daylight saving time. Combined with the nigh-approaching solstice, it means no more heading out for an evening already in darkness. How best to celebrate this glorious annual event? By heading out, of course, perhaps to one of these events.

CULTURAL EXHIBITIONS AND EVENTS

Aronoff Center | 650 Walnut St., Cincinnati, OH 45202; 513-621-2787 (ARTS)

Saturday, March 9, 1 p.m.: Overture Awards finals and awards

Without arts education, there would soon be no arts. Part of keeping the line going is recognizing emerging talent, and Cincinnati has a great vehicle for that in the annual Overture Awards. Winners are chosen in six disciplines, and the Jarson-Kaplan Theater on Saturday hosts the final competition in dance, instrumental music, theater and vocal music. (Visual art finalist works are on display around the corner next to the Weston Gallery.) As the saying goes, see tomorrow’s stars today.

Last chance:

Krohn Conservatory

Krohn Conservatory | 1501 Eden Park Drive, Cincinnati, OH 45202; 513-421-5707

Closes Sunday, March 10: Fabulous Foliage

With actual spring less than two weeks out, it’s time for Krohn’s seasonal spirit-of-spring show to bow out. Before it does, head to Eden Park to get a last glimpse of thousands of blossoming tulips, hyacinths and daffodils.

DANCE

College-Conservatory of Music | 290 CCM Blvd., Cincinnati, OH 45221; 513-556-6638

Thursday, March 7, through Saturday, March 9: Student choreographers showcase

Keeping with the “tomorrow’s stars today” theme, five current CCM dance students and returning 2013 grad Renae Bla’szé each contribute one original ensemble choreography to this showcase, performed by more current students. Four performances in the Cohen Family Studio Theater.

FILM

Cincinnati Art Museum | 953 Eden Park Drive, Cincinnati, OH 45202; 513-721-2787 (ARTS)

Thursday, March 7, 7 p.m.: “Paris 1900”

We sympathize with your confusion, but there has been no mistake: This is a film event. In conjunction with the museum’s blockbuster “Paris: 1900” exhibition, the monthly Moving Images film series presents Nicole Vedrès’s 1946 movie of the same name. Made just after World War II, it uses snippets from more than 700 films shot between 1900 and 1914 and interviews with artists, writers and politicians to bring the Belle Époque to life. There’s a discussion afterward, too.

Constella Festival’s own Tatiana Berman is featured in International Women’s Day screen of “Forte.”

Constella Festival | 719 Race St., Cincinnati, OH 45202; 513-549-7175

Friday, March 8, 6:30 p.m.: “Forte”

No, still no mistake. The Cincinnati performance festival presents this special International Women’s Day screening of this new documentary that looks at the single-minded dedication it takes to succeed in classical music. It’s told through the stories of three women who are challenging industry norms in a genre steeped in tradition. One of them happens to be the Constella Festival’s Tatiana Berman. She’ll be on hand at the screening and a reception afterward. (Watch the official trailer here.)

Kenwood Theatre | 7815 Kenwood Road, Cincinnati, OH 45236; 513-984-4488

Sunday, March 10, 1 p.m.: Cat Video Fest

We know both that our weekly picks carry a certain suggestion of being “best bets” and that, for a segment of our readership, cat videos and “best” do not belong in the same sentence. We’re not here to judge, though, and internet viewership stats beg to differ. This is indeed a compilation of the latest cat videos from sources around the world, including the InterWebs. As a collection, it’s available only in the cinemas, and part of the ticket proceeds go to cat charities.

LITERARY

Harriet Beecher Stowe House | 2950 Gilbert Ave., Cincinnati, OH 45206; 513-751-0651

Sunday, March 10, 4 p.m.: Eliza Archard Conner

Like Harriet Beecher Stowe, Eliza Conner was a pioneer champion of women’s rights. Historian Cora Arney talks about the New Richmond native and her groundbreaking careers as a journalist – both writer and editor – and teacher. Hers is a great story with local roots that few have heard. Here’s your chance.

MUSIC

Blue Ash-Montgomery Symphony Orchestra | 10345 Montgomery Road, Cincinnati, OH 45242; 513-549-2197

Sunday, March 10, 6 p.m.: Young Artist Concerto Competition winners

Seriously, I didn’t expect a “tomorrow’s stars today” theme this week, but here it is again. BAMSO puts winners from their annual concerto competition center stage at St. Barnabas Episcopal Church. Michael Chertock conducts.

Memorial Hall | 1225 Elm St., Cincinnati, OH 45202; 513-977-8838

Thursday, March 7, 8 p.m.: Hackensaw Boys/Buffalo Wabs & the Price Hill Hustle

It’s the latest in the American Roots series at Memorial Hall. Hackensaw Boys is touring after the release of “Charismo,” its first studio album in nearly a decade. Buffalo Wabs & the Price Hill Hustle is a 2016 Cincinnati Entertainment Award winner for Best Folk/American band. The band mixes several genres into a uniquely Ohio Valley sound. Elis BBQ is a series co-presenter, so expect some good barbecue there, too.

Vocal Arts Ensemble

Vocal Arts Ensemble | 1225 Elm St., Cincinnati, OH 45202; 513-381-3300

Sunday, March 10, 5 p.m.: “Simple Gifts”

Until about a week ago, the Vocal Arts Ensemble was looking forward to the first Cincinnati appearance of Joseph Flummerfelt, a mainstay of the New York choral scene. That was not meant to be, though. Flummerfelt, 82, died Friday after suffering what proved to be a fatal stroke. Stepping in is Cincinnati’s own choral mainstay, Robert Porco. He’ll lead a retooled program of 20th-century music from around the world. Some of the pieces you may not have heard before, like Maurice Durufle’s “Four Motets” or “Two Slavic Psalms” by Arvo Pärt; others you probably have, like a set of Aaron Copland’s “Old American Songs” settings and John Tavener’s “Song for Athene.” You might not realize that you’ve heard the Tavener, but its use in Princess Diana’s funeral put it in the mainstream.

THEATER



College-Conservatory of Music | 290 CCM Blvd., Cincinnati, OH 45221; 513-556-6638

Thursday, March 7, through Sunday, March 10: “The Hunchback of Notre Dame”

“Notre Dame de Paris” – the Victor Hugo book’s actual title – has been a favorite film subject since 1905. In 1996 it got the Disney treatment, without the talk about saving historic architecture and with songs by the studio’s musical superstars, Alan Menken and Stephen Schwartz. That’s the version that provided the gist (including the songs) of this stage adaptation. Five performances through the weekend in Corbett Auditorium.

But wait; there’s more:

One wonders who planned this, but Cincinnati Music Theatre opens its separate production of “The Hunchback” on Friday. It runs through March 18 at the Aronoff Center’s Jarson-Kaplan Theater (650 Walnut St., Cincinnati, OH 45202; 513-621-2787).

Last chances:

“Almost Heaven”: Cincinnati Landmark Productions’ revue of the songs of John Denver. Through Sunday at the Covedale Center for the Performing Arts (4990 Glenway Ave., Cincinnati, OH 45238; 513-241-6550).

“The Last Wide Open”: Lina and Roberto work together in a restaurant but hardly speak. A late-night thunderstorm changes that in this world premiere dubbed “a love song in three acts.” Through Sunday at the Playhouse’s Rosenthal Shelterhouse Theatre (962 Mount Adams Circle, Cincinnati, OH 45202; 513-421-3888).

Work by Ethan Price in Manifest’s “Regional Showcase”

VISUAL ART

Manifest Gallery | 2727 Woodburn Ave., Cincinnati, OH 45206; 513-861-3638

Opens March 8: Regional Showcase

It’s a quadruple threat from Manifest this month. In the main gallery, the regional showcase is a Tristate affair, displaying works by 13 artists from Ohio, Kentucky and Indiana. There’s also:

“Fragments”: Work by Mihee Nahm, a South Korean native who came to the U.S. at age 16. Her work reflects our attitudes toward the past.

“Other Selves”: Following the Trisate theme, Ron Isaacs was born in Cincinnati, moved as a boy to eastern Kentucky, went to school in Indiana and, after teaching for 36 years, now lives in Lexington, Ky. His “trompe-l’oeil constructions” are halfway between painting and sculpture.

“One Shot”: An exhibition of 17 works created in a single sitting.

Directions (Border)1

Courtesy of Artist (Mohammed Kazem)

Last chance:

UC DAAP Galleries | 2600 Clifton Ave., Cincinnati, OH 45221; 513-556-2839

Through Sunday, March 10: Two shows

“The Illusion of Summer”: Art by Mohammes Kazem and Cristiana de Marchi, both artists in residence at UC from November through January. At the Reed Gallery in the DAAP complex.

“Inquiry: Investigation through Abstraction”: Works in several media by 20 artists. At the Meyers Gallery in the Stager Student Life Center.

