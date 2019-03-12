Irish Heritage Center has big plans for St. Pat’s weekend

St. Patrick himself (aka Phil Thompson)

Saturday, March 16, noon, and Sunday, March 17, noon, Irish Heritage Center



Erin go Bragh!

The Irish Heritage Center of Cincinnati plans to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with a weekend of fun for everyone.

A parade will step off on Saturday, with fun, food and libations starting at noon and carrying into the evening hours both days.

Entertainment will include Dark Moll, the McGing Irish Dancers, the McMahon Clan, the McSplains, the Allison Erickson Academy of Irish Dance, Irish tenor Mick McEvilley, the Clark and Jones Trio, Friendly Sons of St. Patrick Men’s Glee Club and more.

The Rev. Benedict O’Cinnsealaigh from Dublin, Ireland, will celebrate Mass on Saturday.

513-533-0100 or irishcenterofcincinnati.com