Ohio Valley Forestry Fellowship to donate 3,500 seedlings for annual Free Tree Giveaway

Wednesday, April 3, 6-8 p.m., Technical Center, Glenwood Gardens



A total of 3,500 red oak seedlings will be distributed to Hamilton County third-grade teachers as part of the Ohio Valley Forestry Fellowship’s Free Tree program.

Since 1979, Fellowship members and volunteers have planted over 120,000 tree seedlings in Southwest Ohio urban centers, roadsides, parks, farmland and surrounding communities, and distributed over 300,000 seedlings at their annual March tree giveaway.

Extra seedlings will be available for volunteers.

ovff.net