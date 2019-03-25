Cincinnati Jazz Hall of Fame to induct 6 musicians

Host Nick Clooney

Sunday, March 31, 6:30 p.m., University Theatre, Mount St. Joseph University



The Cincinnati Jazz Hall of Fame is preparing to induct its fifth class.

Nick Clooney will host the annual induction program and jazz concert, which will recognize the Cincinnati jazz scene and celebrate its rich history.

The 2019 inductees are Jim Anderson, bass; Bill Caffie, vocalist; Ray Felder, saxophone; Bill Gemmer, trombone; Bobby Scott, drummer; and Wayne Yeager, piano.

There will be performances by Phil DeGreg, the Hank Mautner Sextet, the Wayne Yeager Trio with Pamela Mallory, and the Jazz at Dusk combo/quintet.

Before the ceremony, the Don Steins/Paul Hawthorne Quartet will entertain at a reception for invited guests.

The Cincinnati Jazz Hall of Fame supports jazz studies scholarships for students in our area. The 2019 recipients include Caleb Montague, drums; Zyele Gaither, trombone; and Charlie Merk, trumpet.

Tickets are $25 in advance or $30 at the door.

cincyjazzhof.org