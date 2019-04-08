National Philanthropy Day award nominations open

Nominations are being accepted for four awards to be presented during the National Philanthropy Day luncheon.

The annual event, hosted by the Cincinnati chapter of the Association of Fundraising Professionals, will be Thursday, Nov. 7, at Music Hall.

National Philanthropy Day recognizes the impact philanthropic and nonprofit organizations have on the community. Those who contribute their time, energy and money will be recognized.

Nomination categories are: philanthropist of the year; volunteer of the year; outstanding youth in philanthropy; and a new category, outstanding corporation or foundation.

Nominations are due May 1.

Nomination form: afpcincinnati.org/2019-npd-nominations/

