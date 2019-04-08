‘Forensic creativity scientist’ Erik Wahl will speak at Bethesda Lyceum benefit for TriHealth Heart Institute

Erik Wahl, presenter at the 18th annual Lyceum

Wednesday, April 24, 6 p.m., Jack Casino



Erik Wahl will speak at the Bethesda Foundation’s 18th annual Bethesda Lyeum. Wahl is a graffiti artist and forensic creativity scientist who challenges organizations to break free from business as usual.

In his presentation, Wahl will use his graffiti skills to create a multidimensional metaphor for how to systematically embrace innovation and risk. His new book, “The Spark and the Grind,” explores the essential components of igniting idea into disciplined action. And his best-selling business book, “Unthink,” has been hailed as the blueprint for leveraging creativity to achieve superior performance.

Proceeds will benefit the TriHealth Heart Institute at the new Thomas Comprehensive Care Center on the Bethesda North Hospital campus.

Tickets are $300 each or $500 per couple.

BethesdaFoundation.com/events/bethesda-LYCEUM