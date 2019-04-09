Design Impact and Cincinnati Children’s receive award for experimental model to fight eviction

Fast Company – a business magazine focusing on technology, business and design – announced its 2019 World Changing Ideas Awards. The awards honor businesses, policies, projects and concepts that offer innovative solutions to the issues facing humanity.

Social innovation company Design Impact, in collaboration with Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center, received an honorable mention in the Experimental category for their innovative work on Justice Promoters, a resident advocate model to reduce eviction in Cincinnati. The project was selected from more than 2,000 entries.

The project looked at how residents could reduce eviction rates and fight unfair housing practices through creative tools, organizing and advocacy. Pilot groups from Price Hill and Avondale developed strategies and tools – such as a Decoding Your Lease worksheet – to help neighbors understand their rights as tenants and identify safe, clean and friendly housing for immigrants.



Justice Promoters — All Children Thrive from Design Impact on Vimeo.