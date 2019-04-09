Second chances: Easter Seals’ AMORÉ celebrates upcycling, supports Building Value

Committee chair Barbara Scull

Thursday, April 25, 6-10 p.m., Rhinegeist Brewery, Over-the-Rhine



Some people may look at a stack of wood planks, twisted metal and old home fixtures and wonder, “What good are those?” Artists and visionaries, however, see potential and possibility.

Upcycling old materials into beautiful new forms has been a growing trend in contemporary art and design. It’s also the central theme to AMORÉ, an exhibition and auction.

AMORÉ (Art Made of Reusable Elements) features art and home decor created from reusable and recyclable materials by some of Cincinnati’s top artists. Much of the material will be sourced from Building Value, a retail outlet that gives salvaged building materials new life.

Building Value, which is celebrating its 15th anniversary, obtains reusable materials through deconstruction and donations. During deconstruction, building materials are manually removed for reuse or resale, rather than going to a landfill. The deconstruction program also provides workforce development to people facing economic challenges with on-the-job construction skills training.

In Building Value’s 15-year history, more than 400 people have found employment and more than 20,000 tons of salvageable material has been diverted from landfills.

Chairing the event is Barbara Scull, president of the Alleen Co.

AMORÉ will feature Rhinegeist beer pairings with food from some of Over-the-Rhine’s most popular restaurants, including The Eagle, Bakersfield, Krueger’s Tavern and City Bird. The eclectic band Anna and the Deeper Well will perform. All of the art created for AMORÉ will be available in an auction that will be conducted online through a mobile bidding platform.

Proceeds from the event and auction will benefit Easterseals and its programs, including Building Value.

Tickets are $75.

BuildingValue.org/AMORE