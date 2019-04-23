TEDxCincinnati planning on ‘Extraordinary’ Main Stage Event

Karin Bergquist and Linford Detweiler of Over The Rhine

Photo by Kylie J. Wilkerson

Saturday, May 18, 5:30 p.m., Memorial Hall



TEDxCincinnati’s annual Main Stage Event will feature performers and speakers who will bring the theme of “Extraordinary” to life, with topics including innovation, wellness, entertainment and technology.

Speakers include Karin Bergquist and Linford Detweiler of the Ohio-based duo Over The Rhine.

The event will kick off with Innovation Alley & Happy Hour.

Food trucks and entertainment will be on site while guests network with the speakers and performers.

The Main Stage Show will start at 7 p.m.

TEDxCincinnati.Eventbrite.com or TEDxCincinnati.com



Scenes from 2018 TEDxCincinnati (Photos by Nicholas Viltrakis)

