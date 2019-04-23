Twisted at the Taft is a museum gala … with a twist

Chairs Ron Bates and Randy Lasley

Thursday, May 2, 6-10 p.m., Taft Museum of Art



Are you prepared for excitement at every twist and turn? Fun is just around the corner at Taft Museum of Art’s gala, Twisted at the Taft.

Inspired by the sculpture Far Flung on the front lawn, this year’s event features dinner by the bite, Twisted-inspired cocktails and dancing to music provided by DJ ETrayn.

The Education Raffle has nine packages up for grabs. Winners can do the twist with ballroom dancing lessons, or take a weekend ride in a Tesla. Other items include airline tickets on Delta, Procter & Gamble stock, flower-arranging classes, a garden brunch for 18 at your home, and more.

Proceeds support the Taft’s outreach programs, such as Artists Reaching Classrooms. This year, 180 students from 12 high school art classes are exploring the Taft collection, collaborating with local artists, and competing for awards in a public exhibition.

Event co-chairs are Ron Bates and Randy Lasley. Committee members are Brad Albrecht, MacKenzie Chavez, Margot Dickinson, Josh Diedrichs, Nancy Fehr, Sarah Fogarty, Bonnie Gleaves, Julie Greiwe, Kathy Hamm, Anna Huesman, Sabina Khemchandani, John Lawrence IV, Emma Off, Laura Pease, Gunnar Pohlman, Molly Prues, Courtney Ragland, Kathy Schmitt, Anne Shanahan, Dana Stein, Mary Beth Sundermann and Ali Webster.

Tickets start at $175 ($140 for under-40)

taftmuseum.org/gala