Learn the art of giving back at Giving USA annual event

Speaker Melissa Brown

Tuesday, June 18, 7:30–10 a.m., National Underground Railroad Freedom Center

Nonprofit board leaders, board finance members, fundraising committee panels and those who help raise the funds that drive their missions will want to attend the annual Giving USA event.

Led by nonprofit consultancy The Yunker Group, the event will begin with a continental breakfast, followed by a breakdown of the 2018 Giving USA report by speaker Melissa Brown.

She will delve into new findings from Giving USA about charitable gifts in 2018 and incorporate additional recent research about charitable giving, women’s giving, giving circles and the impact of tax law changes on charities and donors.

The event is free.

theyunkergroup.com