Maust to speak to nonprofit leaders at annual Leadership Summit

Justin Maust

Wednesday, June 5, 7:30 a.m., Xavier University Cintas Center

Leadership expert Justin Maust will share his 7 Practices of Great Leaders during the 18th annual Not-for-Profit Leadership Summit.

The half-day event will be interactive and arm participants with ideas to implement immediately at their organizations.

Maust will break down the details of the entrepreneurial operating system for managers. He will challenge participants to live life with passion and stay focused on their mission.

The event is hosted by the Association of Fundraising Professionals, Barnes Dennig and the Leadership Council for Nonprofits. It is presented by the BBB Center for Ethics and Paycor.

Deadline to register is May 29. Tickets are $75; $55 for Leadership Council and Association of Fundraising Professionals members; and $25 for students. Barnes Dennig clients may attend for free.

barnesdennig.com/event/not-for-profit-annual-summit