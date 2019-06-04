Peace, justice at heart of Art Academy of Cincinnati’s SOS ART event

Saad Ghosn, “Our Comfortable Cocoon,” woodcut print, 2019

Vincent Gray, “Prayer Time,” acrylic on canvas, 2018

Michael W. Hensley,””Star Struck,” mixed media, acrylic on palette paper, 2018

Devan Horton, “Pile of Garbage in the Shape of a Human Being,” oil on canvas; 2018

Debora Myles, “Border Cage,” mixed media on paper, 2019

Randall Slocum, “Believe Women,” digital illustration; 2018

Jeff Sutherland, “Letting Go,” mixed media; 2018

Thru Sunday, June 9, Art Academy of Cincinnati

More than 200 visual artists, literary artists, musicians, performers and schoolchildren will participate in this year’s SOS ART event. Now in its 17th year, the show is an opportunity for creative expressions around the themes of peace and justice.

Works by local artists make powerful and diverse statements in support of justice and peace locally, nationally and worldwide. Organizer and founder Saad Ghosn of the University of Cincinnati, with other board members, coordinated the art event of paintings, sculptures, photographs, videos, installations, poetry readings, movies, music, dance performances and discussions on current issues.

There is a closing reception on June 9.

Exhibit hours are Monday to Thursday 9 a.m.-9 p.m., Friday and Saturday 9 a.m.-midnight and Sunday noon-6 p.m. The program is free to the public.

Email: sosartcincinnati@gmail.com



