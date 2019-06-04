Peace, justice at heart of Art Academy of Cincinnati’s SOS ART event

Thru Sunday, June 9, Art Academy of Cincinnati
More than 200 visual artists, literary artists, musicians, performers and schoolchildren will participate in this year’s SOS ART event. Now in its 17th year, the show is an opportunity for creative expressions around the themes of peace and justice.
Works by local artists make powerful and diverse statements in support of justice and peace locally, nationally and worldwide. Organizer and founder Saad Ghosn of the University of Cincinnati, with other board members, coordinated the art event of paintings, sculptures, photographs, videos, installations, poetry readings, movies, music, dance performances and discussions on current issues.
There is a closing reception on June 9.
Exhibit hours are Monday to Thursday 9 a.m.-9 p.m., Friday and Saturday 9 a.m.-midnight and Sunday noon-6 p.m. The program is free to the public.
Email: sosartcincinnati@gmail.com